Vasay Chaudhry launches new show ‘Ghabrana Nahe Hai’

Photo: File

After recovering from Covid-19, Vasay Chaudhry has understood one thing and that is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to the masses: “Ghabrana Nahe Hai”. Giving this his own spin, the actor has turned this slogan into a celebrity show.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Jawani Phir Nai Ani star said that ‘Ghabrana Nahe Hai’ was a sentence that has become a part of every Pakistanis daily life.

“I am gonna say this to all my guests on this show as well…Coming soon #GhabranaNahiHai,” said Chaudhry.

Chaudhry tested negative for the coronavirus a few weeks ago after announcing on social media that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 8.

Chaudhry is a screenwriter, actor, director, producer, host, and comedian. He is best known for writing sitcoms and comedy-dramas for Pakistani televisions.

He has also written blockbuster films such as Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.

He’s also the brains behind Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, which was released two years ago on Eid al-Adha and broke all-time biggest box office records.

It went on to become the first Pakistani film to make Rs700 million worldwide. Chaudhry is also known for hosting the comedy show, Mazaaq Raat, on Dunya News since 2015. 

