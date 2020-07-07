Usman Mukhtar’s Bench wins big at South Shore Film Festival

Actor and director Usman Mukhtar Bench‘s has won the best short film award at the South Shore Film Festival, New York. The trailer of the film was unveiled on YouTube in June.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mukhar announced the news to his fans and family.

#Bench wins at South Shore Film Festival, New York!!! Thank you Team!!! — Usman Mukhtar (@MukhtarHoonMein) July 6, 2020

The film was previously nominated in the best short film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA.

Written by Ali Murad, it explores the struggles faced by a couple, Rubya Chaudhry and Mukhtar.

The movie will soon be screened in Pakistan.