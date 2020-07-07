Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Usman Mukhtar’s Bench wins big at South Shore Film Festival

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Photo: Official poster

Actor and director Usman Mukhtar Bench‘s has won the best short film award at the South Shore Film Festival, New York. The trailer of the film was unveiled on YouTube in June.

Taking to his Twitter account, Mukhar announced the news to his fans and family.

The film was previously nominated in the best short film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA.

Written by Ali Murad, it explores the struggles faced by a couple, Rubya Chaudhry and Mukhtar.

The movie will soon be screened in Pakistan.  

bench Rubya Chaudhry Usman Mukhtar
 
MOST READ
Wedding bells: singer Haroon Rashid just got married
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Did Bushra Ansari just call drama critics ‘corona’?
Zahid Ahmed wants you to know he’s happy
Atif Aslam hits 5m followers on Instagram
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
