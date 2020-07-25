Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ushna Shah wants end to ‘merciless’ culling of dogs

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Ushna Shah wants end to ‘merciless’ culling of dogs

Photo: File

Actor Ushna Shah wants the authorities to take responsibility and put an end to the merciless culling of dogs in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, she said she has witnessed an excruciating incident of animal abuse firsthand.

“I live in Karachi and see it first hand. No official authority takes responsibility yet there are reports of Sindh govt, KBC and CBC employees brutally killing dogs [sic],” said Shah. By KBC, it is likely she refers to the KMC.

In another tweet, she said that the mayor of Karachi has categorically stated that he has not given orders to cull dogs.

“…KBC employees take it upon themselves to kill even stray street pets whom neighbourhoods feed & have adopted. There needs to be a STRICT BAN on this practice altogether. [sic]”

Shah said stray animals are being slaughtered using pellet guns. “The dogs bleed out into a slow agonizing death. Torture has become a sport,” she said.

Earlier, Shah uploaded a video narrating a distressing incident of animal abuse in Karachi that she came across online. She posted a video in which she was crying after having watched a tragic and brutal video of a dog being left to die a slow and painful death in Karachi.

“I just saw this viral video of a dog,” said Shah. “He was sleeping next to a building and someone was filming the dog from above.”

Related: Ushna Shah questions society’s double standards over women’s clothing

Then, a security truck stops by, and guards step out, shoot the dog near the hind legs and leaves,” she continued.

She said that “since it was not a directly-fatal shot, that dog was left to die a gradual death while wailing in excruciating pain, and there was blood everywhere and everyone was watching, the person filming the video was also watching but no one came forward to help the dog or euthanize him but just kept on watching a voiceless creature in pain.”

Shah added how instead of killing the creature, the people could have been sent to the ACF (Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation). He could have even been euthanised, spayed, neutered or just been given to an animal organisation. “But they chose a single bullet to end it all,” she lamented.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ushna shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Here’s Yasir Hussain’s playful take on Jaun Elia’s Ramz
Here’s Yasir Hussain’s playful take on Jaun Elia’s Ramz
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Humayun Saeed reveals first photo of Imran Ashraf’s son Roham
Humayun Saeed reveals first photo of Imran Ashraf’s son Roham
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.