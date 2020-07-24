Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Taylor Swift announces surprise new album

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Taylor Swift announces surprise new album

Photo: AFP

Pop icon Taylor Swift delighted fans by announcing on social media that she would release a surprise new album at midnight on Thursday.

Swift tweeted that “Folklore,” her eighth studio album, would comprise 16 songs that “I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.”

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen,” said the 30 year-old.

“Before this year, I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed.

“My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with,” added the singer-songwriter.

Swift hasn’t released any tracks yet from the album, in which she collaborates with indie folk group Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner of rock band The National.

Dessner co-wrote or produced eleven of the songs on “Folklore,” Swift said.

The megastar’s last album, “Lover,” was released in August 2019.

taylor swift
 
