Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake

Photo: Instagram/@sairoz

Actors Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari’s daughter Nooreh just turned six. Syra got her daughter to an adorable birthday cake and threw a birthday party to remember.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “And just like that you turned six! In you I see, pure love. The purest I’ve ever known.”

Related: Syra celebrates her birthday in quarantine

Back in March, Syra and her ex-husband parted ways. The pair was married for seven years. Both celebrities confirmed their divorce on their Instagram accounts with the same message.

Related: Sadaf wasn’t the reason behind my separation with Syra: Shahroz

Later, Sabzwari tied the knot with model and actor Sadaf Kanwal in a small ceremony at home. The couple received a lot of backlash from fans.

Sabzwari said that Kanwal was not the reason behind his separation with Syra.

“I and Syra separated in August 2019 and the reason behind the separation was not a woman… not Sadaf,” Shahroz said in a video message.

