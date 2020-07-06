Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara’s trailer released

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara was finally released on Monday.

It has received a heartwarming response as fans have been working to make it the most-viewed trailer ever. While there is still time for that, Dil Bechara trailer became the most liked trailer ever within 24 hours, beating Marvel’s most popular film Avengers: Endgame trailer, according to IndianTv news.

Actors like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao and others shared the trailer of Sushant’s Dil Bechara on their respective social media handles and were all praises for it. Actor Vidyut Jammwal even shared a video urging his fans to watch the trailer and pay a tribute to the late actor.

Sharing the trailer of the film, Sushant’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi wrote, “He was the one who healed her, and took away her pain by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered. We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films.”

Dil Bechara is the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, which is based on John Green’s bestselling young adult novel of the same name.

In the film, Sanjana Sanghi plays the role of Kizie Basu who is battling cancer, while Sushant Singh Rajput plays Manny, who is a cancer survivor and lives his life to the fullest.

The plot is based on two individuals who are battling life-threatening illnesses but meet each other and fall in love. Watch the full trailer below:

Dil Bechara is very special for the makers as well as fans of the late actor, who will celebrate Sushant through the movie. The film is all set to release worldwide on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

