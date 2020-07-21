Tuesday, July 21, 2020  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, claims psychiatrist

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, claims psychiatrist

Photo: Twitter

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder and lived an extremely stressful life the Mumbai police have learnt in the latest development in the actor’s suicide case.

Three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist were recently interrogated by cops in the case. Sushant was treated by them in the last few months, reportedly for depression. 

According to Times Now, one of the psychiatrists told the Mumbai police that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder. Others told police that the actor had a very stressful life but none opened up on the reason that led to depression.

Related: Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara’s trailer released

The doctors also revealed that Sushant didn’t trust them and used to change psychiatrists after a couple of meetings.

Sushant had stopped taking his medicines for over two months and also did not act upon his doctors’ advice, reports Zee News.

The actor was found in his Bandra apartment on June 14. So far, the Mumbai police have recorded statements of more than 36 people, including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, among others.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sushant Singh Rajput
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Replug: Myths about Zindagi Tamasha
Replug: Myths about Zindagi Tamasha
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
Does Islam allow watching historic dramas like Ertuğrul?
Does Islam allow watching historic dramas like Ertuğrul?
Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir just got engaged
Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir just got engaged
Hadiqa Kiani's song on Kashmir's martyrs back on YouTube
Hadiqa Kiani’s song on Kashmir’s martyrs back on YouTube
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi
Netflix originals: a list of upcoming Indian films, shows
Netflix originals: a list of upcoming Indian films, shows
Celebrities divided over Yasir Hussain's latest opinion
Celebrities divided over Yasir Hussain’s latest opinion
Bollywood star Nawazuddin's wife accuses him of infidelity
Bollywood star Nawazuddin’s wife accuses him of infidelity
Hadiqa Kiani’s Diami Bahar is a song for Kashmir, Turkey
Hadiqa Kiani’s Diami Bahar is a song for Kashmir, Turkey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.