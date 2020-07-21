Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, claims psychiatrist

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder and lived an extremely stressful life the Mumbai police have learnt in the latest development in the actor’s suicide case.

Three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist were recently interrogated by cops in the case. Sushant was treated by them in the last few months, reportedly for depression.

According to Times Now, one of the psychiatrists told the Mumbai police that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder. Others told police that the actor had a very stressful life but none opened up on the reason that led to depression.

Related: Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara’s trailer released

The doctors also revealed that Sushant didn’t trust them and used to change psychiatrists after a couple of meetings.

Sushant had stopped taking his medicines for over two months and also did not act upon his doctors’ advice, reports Zee News.

The actor was found in his Bandra apartment on June 14. So far, the Mumbai police have recorded statements of more than 36 people, including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, among others.