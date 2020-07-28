Tuesday, July 28, 2020  | 6 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

‘Succession,’ ‘Watchmen’ set to grab top Emmy nominations

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘Succession,’ ‘Watchmen’ set to grab top Emmy nominations

Photo: AFP

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations honoring the best and brightest in television will be announced early Tuesday, kicking off an unusual awards season clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The live, virtual ceremony is taking place at a turbulent time for the industry, which has been hit hard by the virus outbreak that derailed the TV calendar and prevented some shows from being considered for this year’s awards.

Still, the Television Academy’s 24,000 members were given a record number of entries to sift through this year, and presumably had plenty of free time to watch TV while cooped up at home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“COVID has obviously canceled in-person events, so there’s been no face-to-face schmoozing this year,” said Joyce Eng, senior editor at award-tracking website Gold Derby.

“Between quarantine and the extended deadline, the assumption is that voters have more time to watch TV, but we don’t know what they’re watching,” Eng told AFP. “Are they watching shows that premiered three years ago but (they) haven’t had a chance to watch until now? Are they watching all the shows that premiered this spring? Are they looking for ‘escapist’ fare?”

Some surprises can be expected, industry experts say, especially with the reigning champions for drama and comedy –“Game of Thrones” and “Fleabag” — out of the race, having ended their runs last year.

Among the frontrunners for best drama are HBO’s darkly humorous “Succession,” which centers on a powerful media family’s wrangling for control of its company, as well as dark crime thriller “Ozark.”

‘Even more resonant’

Netflix’s flagship “The Crown” and Hulu’s dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” — both of which sat out the awards last year — are also likely to be considered, along with AMC’s “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” and “The Morning Show,” from newcomer Apple TV+.

On the comedy side, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” — Amazon’s story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand-up comic — is considered a favorite, along with offbeat hit “Schitt’s Creek,” which just wrapped its run.

In the limited series race, HBO’s “Watchmen,” a superhero tale that tackled racism in America, is expected to be the frontrunner.

“Watchmen is a great series on its own, but it’s become even more resonant in recent weeks and will likely have a big day in the limited races,” Eng said, referring to protests against racism and police brutality that have roiled US cities in the last two months.

In the best drama actor categories, Brian Cox is likely to top the list for his role in “Succession,” along with Jason Bateman for “Ozark” and Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul.”

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman of “The Crown” is expected to lead the best actress category, along with Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).

Eng noted that a new rule instituted by the Television Academy tying the number of nomination slots in each category to the number of submissions, except in drama and comedy series, will be another aspect to watch this year.

The nominations are to be announced Tuesday during a virtual ceremony hosted by former “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones.

The Emmy Awards are set to take place September 20 and will likely also be a virtual event because of the pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Amazon Prime emmy netflix
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Asim Azhar is thankful for Hania Aamir’s input in song
Asim Azhar is thankful for Hania Aamir’s input in song
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Remember when Sharmila Faruqi met Sultan Asia’s heaviest buffalo?
Remember when Sharmila Faruqi met Sultan Asia’s heaviest buffalo?
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Javeria Saud to take legal action against Salma Zafar
Javeria Saud to take legal action against Salma Zafar
Sherry Shah also accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Sherry Shah also accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.