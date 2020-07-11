Simi Raheal is not happy with Pakistan’s entertainment industry

Pakistani actor Simi Raheal believes that Pakistani producers are only interested in hiring people with no acting experience.

Taking to her Instagram, Raheal said that in today’s world producers don’t really like to pay actual actors instead they hire ‘non-actors’ because they just want to get famous.

Raheal is Pakistani actor working in Urdu television and films since decades. She is the mother of actors Mehreen Raheel and Daniyal Raheel.