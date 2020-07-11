Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Simi Raheal is not happy with Pakistan’s entertainment industry

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Simi Raheal is not happy with Pakistan’s entertainment industry

Photo: File

Pakistani actor Simi Raheal believes that Pakistani producers are only interested in hiring people with no acting experience.

Taking to her Instagram, Raheal said that in today’s world producers don’t really like to pay actual actors instead they hire ‘non-actors’ because they just want to get famous.

View this post on Instagram

Sad…… don’t pay actors just hire semi pretty boys and girls and promote them like hell…. #ticktock #instagram #followers #notalent #desperate #for #fame #sideline #realtalent #pakistanmediaindustry #pakistandramaindustry #productionhouses #norespectfortalent #nepotism #actors #artistsoninstagram #artistsupport

A post shared by Simiraheal (@simi_raheal_official) on Jul 10, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

Raheal is Pakistani actor working in Urdu television and films since decades. She is the mother of actors Mehreen Raheel and Daniyal Raheel.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Simi Raheal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show 'Ghabrana Nahe Hai'
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show ‘Ghabrana Nahe Hai’
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay's Soorma Bhopali passes away
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali passes away
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara's trailer released
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara’s trailer released
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
When Dilip met Manzar in Mumbai
When Dilip met Manzar in Mumbai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.