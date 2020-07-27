Sherry Shah also accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud

Following veteran actor Salma Zafar, actor Sherry Shah has accused JJS Productions owned by Saud Qasmi and his wife Javeria Saud of fraud and mistreatment.

Shah posted a video on social media saying, “I saw Salma Zafar’s video and I can completely understand her pain because I passed through the same turmoil.”

The actor said that she had been a part of JJS Production’s projects for many years. “I have done two projects: a soap Yeh Zindagi Hai and a soap serial Ye Kesi Muhabbat Hai.”

She also spoke about the couple’s ill treatment after she asked for her money. Shah said she has received a payment of Rs0.35 million at most until now. She claims that JJS Productions owes her Rs9 million to Rs10 million.

Javeria has denied Zafar’s allegations and questioned why she worked with JJS Productions for seven years if she wasn’t getting paid for her work.

Earlier, Zafar accused celebrity couple of defrauding her and many others who worked for their company JJS Production House.

In a live session on Instagram, Zafar alleged that JJS Production House has not paid her and many others who worked for their production house dramas Yeh Kesi Muhabbat and Yeh Zindagi.

In the video, the seasoned actor revealed that JJS Production House owes her about Rs10 million alone. She also revealed how Javeria and Saud have not been paying their staff and how they’ve treated their cast badly.

Zafar claimed that she has worked with the couple for over six years. “When I messaged Javeria to inquire about my due payments, she immediately blocked me,” said Zafar.

She said she is not scared of anyone and she will take a stand for her rights. “My hands are tied because I don’t have anything to prove my claims but I know how to fight physically and legally,” said Zafar. She claimed that she has slapped Saud before.