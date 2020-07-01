Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Sheheryar Munawar shares parent’s wedding portrait with fans

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Sheheryar Munawar shares parent’s wedding portrait with fans

Photo: File

Actor Sheheryar Munawar was going through his parent’s wedding album and struck gold.

Taking to Instagram, the Humsafar star said the photo was dramatic and poetic. “The only kind of love there should be and just the way I like it. Love you guys to the moon and back,” he wrote in the caption and tagged his parents.

My friend Kabeer’s latest #rewindwithtvg campaign had me going through my parent’s wedding album and I struck gold! How dramatic, how poetic! The only kind of love there should be and just the way I like it. Love you guys to the moon and back @munawaralamsiddiqui @safiamunawar This image reminded me of the iconic shot of Waheed murad sahab and Rani ji … attaching that as well! P.S Pappa, Wah keya swag hai!!@munawaralamsiddiqui 😘

According to the actor, the photo also reminded him of an iconic shot of Waheed Murad and Rani. “Pappa, wah keya sway hai,” he said.

rani Sheheryar Munawar waheed murad
 
