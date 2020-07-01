Sheheryar Munawar shares parent’s wedding portrait with fans

Actor Sheheryar Munawar was going through his parent’s wedding album and struck gold.

Taking to Instagram, the Humsafar star said the photo was dramatic and poetic. “The only kind of love there should be and just the way I like it. Love you guys to the moon and back,” he wrote in the caption and tagged his parents.

According to the actor, the photo also reminded him of an iconic shot of Waheed Murad and Rani. “Pappa, wah keya sway hai,” he said.