Entertainment

Remember when Sharmila Faruqi met Sultan Asia’s heaviest buffalo?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Remember when Sharmila Faruqi met Sultan Asia’s heaviest buffalo?

Photo: File

Back in 2017, when PPP’s Sharmila Faruqi was preparing for Eid-ul-Azha she went to the mandi to select the perfect animal. It was here that she met Sultan, the heaviest buffalo in Asia.

On Saturday, the MPA was remembering a time before the pandemic when it was normal to go out and look for a sacrificial animal.

Related: You made a Sharmila meme but she’s the one laughing

Taking to Instagram, Sharmila shared a video of her trip. In the caption, she wrote: “Meet Sultan! The heaviest buffalo in Asia! #Throwback2017 when it was normal to go out without the mask and to visit the mandi to select your sacrificial animal!”

Sharmila Faruqi
 
