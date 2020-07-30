Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Shahzad Roy, family test positive for coronavirus

Shahzad Roy, family test positive for coronavirus

Photo: File

Singer Shehzad Roy revealed on Wednesday that he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Roy said that a few days ago they contracted the virus.

“With Allah’s blessings, we are fine,” said Roy.

He also shared a YouTube video on how a ‘coronavirus family’ entered his body and how he managed to not spread it to others.

Emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask and protecting people around you, he said “Please celebrate this Eid with simplicity.”

So far, a number of Pakistani celebrities such as Yasir Nawaz, Abrar ul Haq, Maheen Khan, Naveed Raza, Nida Yasir, Sakina Samo and Rubina Ashraf have recovered from the coronavirus.

