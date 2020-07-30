Shahzad Roy, family test positive for coronavirus

Singer Shehzad Roy revealed on Wednesday that he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Roy said that a few days ago they contracted the virus.

“With Allah’s blessings, we are fine,” said Roy.

Few days ago my family & myself contracted the Corona virus.With Allah’s blessings, we r fine. Here https://t.co/1rmXY0ym0f you can see a family of corona virus in my body & then transforming into its true shapes&colours, & then how v can beat them forever @EUPakistan @AKaminara pic.twitter.com/g9zSjpYOkW — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) July 29, 2020

He also shared a YouTube video on how a ‘coronavirus family’ entered his body and how he managed to not spread it to others.

Emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask and protecting people around you, he said “Please celebrate this Eid with simplicity.”

So far, a number of Pakistani celebrities such as Yasir Nawaz, Abrar ul Haq, Maheen Khan, Naveed Raza, Nida Yasir, Sakina Samo and Rubina Ashraf have recovered from the coronavirus.