Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?

Did you know that Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who recently passed away, choreographed several songs for Pakistani films and worked with Lollywood’s Meera, Veena Malik and many others.

Back in June, Khan was rushed to the hospital due to respiratory problems. She remained under treatment for two weeks and passed away on July 3 at the age of 71.

Having choreographed more than 2000 songs, Saroj worked on some of Bollywood’s major blockbusters including Mr India and Devdas. In India, Khan worked with ace actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, she also worked with some stars in Pakistan.

According to Inteha and Baji Meera, Saroj Khan choreographed the songs of the Pakistani film Ghar Kab Aao Ge.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Meera expressed grief over the death of Bollywood choreographer. She shared that her song ‘Dil Ke Badle Dil To Saari Duniya Deti Hai’ of the film Ghar Kab Aao Ge was choreographed by Saroj.

Meera said that she met Khan several meetings in Dubai and the United States. “She used to tell me that my smile was very beautiful,” the actor added.

Meera, who has also acted in Bollywood films, said that a song from her last film in India, Bhadaas, was also choreographed by Saroj. “She used to tell me that I should stay in India and not return to Pakistan so we could work together more,” said the actor.

Earlier, Shehzad Gul, the producer of Ghar Kab Aao Ge, said that when he approached Saroj Khan for his film, he was concerned she might demand a lot of money.

Talking to Gulf News, Shehzad Gul said that actor Manoj Kumar, who is a family friend, introduced him to Saroj. According to Gul, he was upfront with her about the budget and she was kind enough to agree with what he had offered.

The song took about 35 days to shoot in Manila, Philippines.

She also worked in the 2002 film Koi Tujh Sa Kahan and Javed Sheikh’s 2005 hit Yeh Dil Aap Ka Hua.

Veena Malik told SAMAA Digital that she met Saroj Khan in 2000, when she had just signed her first film aka Yeh Dil Aap Ka Hua. “I was so nervous because I had no idea how to dance so Saroj Khan called me and said do whatever dance you can do,” said Malik.

Malik remarked that she had worked with many famous choreographers during her extensive career in Pakistan and India but no one was as friendly, humble and kind as Masterji.

According to Malik, she next met Saroj while working on the film Koi Tujh Sa Kahan. She said that for this film, Khan taught her how to dance with the rhythm. “Apart from the shoot, I used to talk to her often but now she is no more in this world, however, her memories are with us,” she added.

Saroj Khan, who stepped into Bollywood as an independent choreographer in 1974, was recognised for her genius after choreographing Sridevi and later, Madhuri Dixit for several dance numbers.

Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge from Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta are some of Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan’s best-known collaborations.

During her illustrious career, Saroj won the National Award thrice, one of which was for the song Dola Re Dola, starring Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, from Devdas.

Khan choreographed Sridevi in the song Hawa Hawai from the 1987 blockbuster hit Mr India, kicking off her career as a dance director to be reckoned with.

She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar’s production Kalank in 2019.

