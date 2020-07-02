Saroj gave the industry rhythm: Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Saroj Khan. The star choreographer passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 71 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Bachchan said: “You gave us and the industry, rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance.”

Dil and Devdas star Madhuri Dixit shared photos with Saroj and said that she learnt a lot from her about dance and movement.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said that there can’t be another Master ji. “Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and others also paid their respects to Khan.

So sad to hear that Saroj Ji is no more💔Masterji taught me how to lip sync a song, dance gracefully & become a hindi film Heroine. Her priceless expressions & her quest for perfection was a master class for me when I started out #RIP #Sarojkhan🙏 I will miss you. #legend 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/OBRZY6aNXt — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 3, 2020