Saroj gave the industry rhythm: Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Saroj Khan. The star choreographer passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 71 on Friday.
Taking to Instagram, Bachchan said: “You gave us and the industry, rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance.”
You rest .. you rest well .. you rise .. you realise the hours .. you seek the elixir .. you devour .. you get to connect .. … and .. .. you be informed in this communicative world .. Saroj Khan has died .. .. and an entire history of time races before you in the cerebrum .. She was a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time .. of the time when I was just beginning .. of the film ‘Bandhe Haath’ with the heart throb of millions Mumtaz .. with the director OP Ralhan .. Mumtaz’s grace and acceptance to agree to work with this newbe .. she a stratospheric Star , me a nobody .. .. and Saroj ji in the crowd of dancers in a song .. her subtle grace when she moved .. at one point I saw her , quite alarmingly , finding the foetus had shifted in her stomach and she simply unabashedly pushed it into place , and carried on .. dancing .. .. and then over the years .. she excelled and attained the podium title of Dance Director .. or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film .. her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with .. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and .. .. give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun’ .. .. many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement .. Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance .. .. on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves ..” !! coming from her was the ultimate .. .. a legacy has passed away .. 🙏
Dil and Devdas star Madhuri Dixit shared photos with Saroj and said that she learnt a lot from her about dance and movement.
I’m devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There’s a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family 💔
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said that there can’t be another Master ji. “Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.
Master ji always told me… perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me… to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another… Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her… Love you master ji. Till we dance again… RIP 💔 #SarojKhan
Actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and others also paid their respects to Khan.
RIP #Saroji The Iconic #sarojkhan .. This is the last time I worked with her when she #callobrated with @remodsouza for this song #tabahhogaye for #kalank and it was such a fabulous artistic feeling to see her dance direct the incredible @madhuridixitnene both of them have worked on some iconic songs together .. This shot was a long shot and only #madhuridixitnene could do this with such perfection and happiness and it was so good to see them together working on this song and to be a part of it 🙏..#behindthescenes #video #memories
So sad to hear that Saroj Ji is no more💔Masterji taught me how to lip sync a song, dance gracefully & become a hindi film Heroine. Her priceless expressions & her quest for perfection was a master class for me when I started out #RIP #Sarojkhan🙏 I will miss you. #legend 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/OBRZY6aNXt— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 3, 2020
When you think “choreography”, you think Saroj ji. When you think “heroine”, you think Saroj ji. I think she gave the term Bollywood heroine its true meaning. Creator of legends, and a legend herself. RIP Ma’am. We will celebrate you forever. 💕#RIPSarojKhan pic.twitter.com/hNnTWT2AkT— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 3, 2020