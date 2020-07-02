Friday, July 3, 2020  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Saroj gave the industry rhythm: Amitabh Bachchan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
Photo: Instagram

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Saroj Khan. The star choreographer passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 71 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Bachchan said: “You gave us and the industry, rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance.”

View this post on Instagram

You rest .. you rest well .. you rise .. you realise the hours .. you seek the elixir .. you devour .. you get to connect .. … and .. .. you be informed in this communicative world .. Saroj Khan has died .. .. and an entire history of time races before you in the cerebrum .. She was a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time .. of the time when I was just beginning .. of the film ‘Bandhe Haath’ with the heart throb of millions Mumtaz .. with the director OP Ralhan .. Mumtaz’s grace and acceptance to agree to work with this newbe .. she a stratospheric Star , me a nobody .. .. and Saroj ji in the crowd of dancers in a song .. her subtle grace when she moved .. at one point I saw her , quite alarmingly , finding the foetus had shifted in her stomach and she simply unabashedly pushed it into place , and carried on .. dancing .. .. and then over the years .. she excelled and attained the podium title of Dance Director .. or as the language changed , the Choreographer of film .. her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with .. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and .. .. give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun’ .. .. many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement .. Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance .. .. on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves ..” !! coming from her was the ultimate .. .. a legacy has passed away .. 🙏

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jul 2, 2020 at 10:41pm PDT

Dil and Devdas star Madhuri Dixit shared photos with Saroj and said that she learnt a lot from her about dance and movement.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said that there can’t be another Master ji. “Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and others also paid their respects to Khan.

View this post on Instagram

Rest in peace guruji

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 2, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

