Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi

Photo: Instagram

Television actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir are getting ready for their big day. The couple shared photographs from their mehendi with fans and followers on Instagram.

The Sabaat and Mere Bewafa actor has also changed her Insta handle to Mrs Falak.

View this post on Instagram

Meri Dulhan 🧿 @sarahkhanofficial

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1) on Jul 16, 2020 at 1:36am PDT

Earlier, Sarah and Falak shared the news of their engagement with fans on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

🧿 #falakkidulhan

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial) on Jul 15, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

Khan shared two pictures, one of Shabbir down on one knee to propose to her and another of her smiling and posing with her engagement ring. Khan captioned it, “I said YES.”

View this post on Instagram

Will you marry me @sarahkhanofficial? #falaksarah

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1) on Jul 16, 2020 at 11:37pm PDT

Shabbir, too, shared the happy news with his fans on Instagram in a series of pictures on his story.

Falak Shabbir Sarah Khan
 
Tell us what you think:

