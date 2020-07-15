Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir share photos from their mehendi

Television actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir are getting ready for their big day. The couple shared photographs from their mehendi with fans and followers on Instagram.

The Sabaat and Mere Bewafa actor has also changed her Insta handle to Mrs Falak.

Earlier, Sarah and Falak shared the news of their engagement with fans on Instagram.

Khan shared two pictures, one of Shabbir down on one knee to propose to her and another of her smiling and posing with her engagement ring. Khan captioned it, “I said YES.”

Shabbir, too, shared the happy news with his fans on Instagram in a series of pictures on his story.