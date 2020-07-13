Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sarah Ali Khan’s driver tests positive for coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sarah Ali Khan’s driver tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan said on Tuesday that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19 while she and her family members have tested negative.

Sara, who lives with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim, took to Instagram and said her family and the domestic staff are taking all necessary precautions.

“I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre,” said Sara.

“My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone.”

Related: Bollywood actor Rekha’s house sealed, guard tests positive for COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jul 13, 2020 at 11:28am PDT

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive too.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Sarah Ali Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show 'Ghabrana Nahe Hai'
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show ‘Ghabrana Nahe Hai’
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay's Soorma Bhopali passes away
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali passes away
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London
From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.