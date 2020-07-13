Sarah Ali Khan’s driver tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan said on Tuesday that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19 while she and her family members have tested negative.

Sara, who lives with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim, took to Instagram and said her family and the domestic staff are taking all necessary precautions.

“I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre,” said Sara.

“My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone.”

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive too.

