Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt treat fans with new look on his birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sanjay Dutt treat fans with new look on his birthday

Photo: Official poster

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt treated his fans with the first look at the poster of his much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. The actor is celebrating his 61st birthday today (Wednesday).

Dutt’s character is styled as a warrior from the series Vikings. “It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift,” tweeted the actor, while sharing the new poster.

On Monday, the Munna Bhai star shared a glimpse of what fans can expect from the movie and wrote, “‘Unveiling The Brutality’ On July 29th at 10 AM.”

Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist in the movie. KGF: Chapter 1 ended with the death of Garuda, which will now bring his uncle Adheera into the frame as he will fight to own the Kingdom. Dutt aka Adheera will be seen engaging in a power struggle with Rocky, played by Yash, over the control of the gold mines in KGF: Chapter 2.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty and will be released in five languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The production of KGF Chapter 2 was stopped due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. It has also affected the original release date, which was October 23.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sanjay Dutt
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Javeria Saud to take legal action against Salma Zafar
Javeria Saud to take legal action against Salma Zafar
Asim Azhar is thankful for Hania Aamir’s input in song
Asim Azhar is thankful for Hania Aamir’s input in song
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
It looks like Halime Sultan has found her no.1
It looks like Halime Sultan has found her no.1
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Remember when Sharmila Faruqi met Sultan Asia’s heaviest buffalo?
Remember when Sharmila Faruqi met Sultan Asia’s heaviest buffalo?
Sherry Shah also accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Sherry Shah also accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.