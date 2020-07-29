Sanjay Dutt treat fans with new look on his birthday

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt treated his fans with the first look at the poster of his much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. The actor is celebrating his 61st birthday today (Wednesday).

Dutt’s character is styled as a warrior from the series Vikings. “It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift,” tweeted the actor, while sharing the new poster.

On Monday, the Munna Bhai star shared a glimpse of what fans can expect from the movie and wrote, “‘Unveiling The Brutality’ On July 29th at 10 AM.”

Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist in the movie. KGF: Chapter 1 ended with the death of Garuda, which will now bring his uncle Adheera into the frame as he will fight to own the Kingdom. Dutt aka Adheera will be seen engaging in a power struggle with Rocky, played by Yash, over the control of the gold mines in KGF: Chapter 2.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty and will be released in five languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The production of KGF Chapter 2 was stopped due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. It has also affected the original release date, which was October 23.