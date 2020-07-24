Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Entertainment

Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud

Photo: File

Veteran actor Salma Zafar has accused celebrity couple Javeria Saud and Saud Qasmi of defrauding her and many others who worked for their company JJS Production House.

In a live session on Instagram, Zafar alleged that JJS Production House has not paid her and many others who worked for their production house dramas Yeh Kesi Muhabbat and Yeh Zindagi.

In the video, the seasoned actor revealed that JJS Production House owes her about Rs10 million alone. She also revealed how Javeria and Saud have not been paying their staff and how they’ve treated their cast badly.

Zafar claimed that she has worked with the couple for over six years. “When I messaged Javeria to inquire about my due payments, she immediately blocked me,” said Zafar.

She said she is not scared of anyone and she will take a stand for her rights. “My hands are tied because I don’t have anything to prove my claims but I know how to fight physically and legally,” said Zafar. She claimed that she has slapped Saud before.

Zafar said that she wanted to unveil the faces of ‘so-called big celebrities’. She said she has remained patient and quiet for almost a decade but now enough is enough. 

She claimed that because of the ill intentions of the couple, Geo TV stopped the two dramas from their production house and people were left without their hard-earned money.

She also claimed that actor Parveen Akbar is another victim of the same fraud but is not complaining because she likes to get invited on morning shows.

Zafar said that she will continue going live on social media platforms until action is taken against the couple.

The couple hasn’t commented on the allegations yet.

Javeria Saud Salma Zafar
 
