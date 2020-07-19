Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Sajjad Ali shares a throwback photo of the fantastic four

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/@thesajjadali

Singer and songwriter Sajjad Ali shared a major throwback photograph with his fans on Instagram.

In a post on Thursday, the ‘Chief Sahab‘ singer wrote: “Can you recognize the fantastic four?”

Can you recognize the fantastic four? 😉#TBT

A post shared by Sajjad Ali Official (@thesajjadali) on Jul 9, 2020 at 5:31am PDT

Spotted in the photo with Ali, we can see singer Ali Haidar in the back, Haroon of Awaz on the left and a very young Shahzad Roy on the right.

Recently, Ali shared a video of an impromptu jam session with his son Khubi in the car. Ali sat behind the wheel singing his hit song ‘Teri Yaad Satandi’ with Khubi in the passenger seat and played the guitar.

Ali Haidar haroon Sajjad Ali Shahzad Roy
 
