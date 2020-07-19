Sajjad Ali shares a throwback photo of the fantastic four

Singer and songwriter Sajjad Ali shared a major throwback photograph with his fans on Instagram.



In a post on Thursday, the ‘Chief Sahab‘ singer wrote: “Can you recognize the fantastic four?”

Spotted in the photo with Ali, we can see singer Ali Haidar in the back, Haroon of Awaz on the left and a very young Shahzad Roy on the right.

Recently, Ali shared a video of an impromptu jam session with his son Khubi in the car. Ali sat behind the wheel singing his hit song ‘Teri Yaad Satandi’ with Khubi in the passenger seat and played the guitar.