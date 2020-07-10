Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Sajid, Zeeshan are back with new music after 8 years

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sajid, Zeeshan are back with new music after 8 years

Photo: Sajid and Zeeshan/ Twitter

Pakistani electronic music duo from Peshawar, Sajid Ghafoor and Zeeshan Parvez, are back with new music after eight years. The duo released Lighten Up on Thursday.

They took to their Twitter accounts to share the news with fans and thanked them for following them since 2004.

Earlier this month, the duo announced that they are reuniting and coming up with a new track.

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker and musician Zeeshan posted a note which read: “Feels funny coming back after so many years. Wonder who remembers us.”

The duo went their separate ways when Zeeshan moved to Canada but now that he is back, they have released a comeback track with a music video.

In the past, the Peshawar-based duo released several hits such as King of Self, My Happiness, Have to Let Go Sometime, Freestyle Dive, Start with a Scratch, and Walk On Air and even appeared on the first season of Coke Studio as artists.

electronic music Sajid and Zeeshan
 
