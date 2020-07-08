Sajal Aly shares throwback from her Bollywood debut

Pakistani actor Sajal Aly says that there are some experiences that you can never forget. The Yeh Dil Mera star recently took to Instagram to celebrate three years of her Bollywood debut.

Back in 2017, Sajal starred in MOM with Bollywood superstars Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna and Meray Paas Tum Ho star Adnan Siddiqui. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film narrates the take of a furious mother who sets out to destroy the lives of four perpetrators who assaulted her daughter and walked away free.

“More often than not, people think that an actor’s life is easy, but not everyone thinks about the things we leave have behind when we commit to a character,” she wrote in the caption. “We commit a portion of our lives to a project, and in the process put our own lives on pause. That can sometimes be the most difficult thing.”

According to Sajal, MOM was not just a film to her but a portion of her life she will never forget.



