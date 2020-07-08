Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Sajal Aly shares throwback from her Bollywood debut

Posted: Jul 8, 2020
Sajal Aly shares throwback from her Bollywood debut

Photo: MOM official poster

Pakistani actor Sajal Aly says that there are some experiences that you can never forget. The Yeh Dil Mera star recently took to Instagram to celebrate three years of her Bollywood debut.

Back in 2017, Sajal starred in MOM with Bollywood superstars Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna and Meray Paas Tum Ho star Adnan Siddiqui. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film narrates the take of a furious mother who sets out to destroy the lives of four perpetrators who assaulted her daughter and walked away free.

View this post on Instagram

There are some experiences that, no matter how much time goes by, you can never forget. More often then not, people think that an actors life is easy, but not everyone thinks about the things we leave have behind when we commit to a character. We commit a portion of our lives to a project, and in the process put our own lives on pause. That can sometimes be the most difficult thing. For me, MOM was not a film, but a portion of my life I will never forget. Three years of #MOM ❤️

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on Jul 7, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

“More often than not, people think that an actor’s life is easy, but not everyone thinks about the things we leave have behind when we commit to a character,” she wrote in the caption. “We commit a portion of our lives to a project, and in the process put our own lives on pause. That can sometimes be the most difficult thing.”

According to Sajal, MOM was not just a film to her but a portion of her life she will never forget.

Adnan Siddiqui mom Sajal Aly Sridevi
 
