Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Sajal Aly hits 6m followers on Instgaram

Alif actor Sajal Aly has joined Mahira Khan, Ayeza and Aimen Khan in the six million club on Instagram. On Saturday, official account showed that she had six million followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

Sajal has always been very active on Instagram. She’s shared wedding photos, drama teasers and her quarantine diary with fans and followers.

Actor Aiman Khan is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, surpassing Superstar‘s Mahira Khan. She has 6.2 million. She is followed by Mahira Khan with six million followers.

