Sahir Ali Bagga now has over 1.5m subscribers on YouTube

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Coke Studio

Singer and composer Sahir Ali Bagga now has more than 1.5m subscribers on YouTube.

The singer took to Instagram and shared a picture with the golden play button.

YouTube play button Sahir Ali Bagga Picture by Vista Studio #youtubeplaybutton #sahiralibagga

A post shared by Sahir Ali Bagga (@thesahiralibagga_official) on Jul 8, 2020 at 7:34am PDT

The singer has made numerous soundtracks for Pakistani films, drama serials. He has also collaborated on various songs with ace artists such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shafqat Amanat Ali.

He also sang some popular TV dramas OSTs, such as one of the best O RangrezaIltijaKhudgharzIntezaar and many more.

His OST for the TV drama O Rangreza received much recognition and was nominated for Lux Style Awards in 2018.

He has also appeared in Coke Studio Pakistan (season 10) in a duet song with Aima Baig.

On the work front, he will be releasing his latest track Lamha on July 12.

Bagga was also acknowledged for his services and critically acclaimed work for the music industry by the government of Pakistan with a Pride of Performance award.

