Entertainment

Sadaf, Shahroz Sabzwari gearing up for a telefilm

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 hours ago
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 hours ago
Photo: Sadaf Sabzwari/Instagram

Newlyweds Sadaf and Shahroz Sabzwari are gearing up for an upcoming television show.

After facing severe backlash for marrying right after Shahroz’s divorce with ex-wife Syra was finalised, Shahroz and Sadaf, will be seen together in a telefilm titled Ghar Kay Na Ghat Kay.

The telefilm has been scripted by Faisal Sherazi and will star Shahroz and Sadaf in the lead alongside Javed Sheikh and Ahmed in pivotal roles.

The couple shared selfies from the set on their Instagram stories.

This is their first project together since they tied the knot.

Earlier, Kanwal starred alongside Ainy Jaffri and Osman Khalid Butt in Balu Mahi in 2017 and appeared in the period drama Alif last year.

Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari
 
