Saba Qamar’s new YouTube episode is breaking stereotypes

If you haven’t checked out Hindi Medium star Saba Qamar’s YouTube channel as yet, you’re missing out. The actor has put out some fantastic content and commentary on mental health, abusive relationships and other issues.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a snippet of the latest episode which is all about stereotypes. According to Qamar, this is one of her favourite episodes. “This bunch of talented people came together to address the unaddressed,” she wrote in the caption.

The video is a little over 17 minutes but targets some important topics like toxic rishta culture, Pakistani society, fat-shaming, classism, colourism and women’s rights.

Her monologue which starts at 4:10 is worth listening to as she talks about how society treats women. “I want to get married for myself, not to for people,” she said.