HOME > Entertainment

Saba Qamar’s new YouTube episode is breaking stereotypes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Instagram/@sabaqamarzaman

If you haven’t checked out Hindi Medium star Saba Qamar’s YouTube channel as yet, you’re missing out. The actor has put out some fantastic content and commentary on mental health, abusive relationships and other issues.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a snippet of the latest episode which is all about stereotypes. According to Qamar, this is one of her favourite episodes. “This bunch of talented people came together to address the unaddressed,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

. It’s a pleasure to present one of my favourite Episodes! #BreakTheStereotype This bunch of talented people came together to address the unaddressed! 🙌👏💥 The Episode 05 is Out Now! ✨⚡️💥 Link in Bio! 🌈

A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman) on Jul 13, 2020 at 4:14am PDT

The video is a little over 17 minutes but targets some important topics like toxic rishta culture, Pakistani society, fat-shaming, classism, colourism and women’s rights.

Her monologue which starts at 4:10 is worth listening to as she talks about how society treats women. “I want to get married for myself, not to for people,” she said.

Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show 'Ghabrana Nahe Hai'
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay's Soorma Bhopali passes away
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London
