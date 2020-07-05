Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Saba Qamar’s Lahore se Aagey is now on Amazon Prime

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Saba Qamar’s Lahore se Aagey is now on Amazon Prime

Photo: Official poster

If you’re a fan of actors Saba Qamar and Yasir Hussain, we have some good news for you. Their film, Lahore se Aagey (2016), is now available on Amazon Prime.

Hussain, who wrote and starred in the film, took to Instagram to make the announcement. He tagged the film’s director and cast in a post. His wife and Jhooti co-star commented on the post and said: “Yeh cheez mere aziz”. While the film’s director Wajahat Rauf said: “Tum mera hero.”

As per Rauf’s post, the film will currently be available on Amazon Prime US and UK. “It will be on Prime Pakistan later on so for now expats can watch it warna VPN zindabad,” he said.

Lahore se Aagey is a romantic comedy that follows Moti (Hussain) as he travels from Lahore to the county’s northern areas and meets a girl named Tara (Qamar). The film is a sequel to the 2015 hit Karachi se Lahore, which is also available on Amazon Prime.

It also stars Behroze Sabzwari, Abdullah Farhatullah, Mubashir Malik, Atiqa Odho, Rubina Ashraf and Noorul Hasan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore se Aagey Saba Qamar Wajahat Rauf Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show 'Ghabrana Nahe Hai'
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show ‘Ghabrana Nahe Hai’
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay's Soorma Bhopali passes away
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali passes away
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara's trailer released
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara’s trailer released
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
When Dilip met Manzar in Mumbai
When Dilip met Manzar in Mumbai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.