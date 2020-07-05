Saba Qamar’s Lahore se Aagey is now on Amazon Prime

If you’re a fan of actors Saba Qamar and Yasir Hussain, we have some good news for you. Their film, Lahore se Aagey (2016), is now available on Amazon Prime.

Hussain, who wrote and starred in the film, took to Instagram to make the announcement. He tagged the film’s director and cast in a post. His wife and Jhooti co-star commented on the post and said: “Yeh cheez mere aziz”. While the film’s director Wajahat Rauf said: “Tum mera hero.”

As per Rauf’s post, the film will currently be available on Amazon Prime US and UK. “It will be on Prime Pakistan later on so for now expats can watch it warna VPN zindabad,” he said.

Lahore se Aagey is a romantic comedy that follows Moti (Hussain) as he travels from Lahore to the county’s northern areas and meets a girl named Tara (Qamar). The film is a sequel to the 2015 hit Karachi se Lahore, which is also available on Amazon Prime.

It also stars Behroze Sabzwari, Abdullah Farhatullah, Mubashir Malik, Atiqa Odho, Rubina Ashraf and Noorul Hasan.