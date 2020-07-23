Rubina Ashraf returns home after battling coronavirus

Pakistani actor Rubina Ashraf has returned home after fighting the novel coronavirus at the hospital for over a month. The actor’s daughter Minna Rubina Tariq took to social media to confirm the news.

Minna said that she thought she would never meet her mother again.

“To the smile I thought I’ll never be able to see again, the hands I thought I’ll never get to kiss again. My beloved amma fought for a month and came back to us, each day I prayed to Allah to give me the most precious thing back, looking at how each day she would fight back to come to us was the most beautiful feeling,” reads an Instagram post.

She remarked that her mother’s battle with coronavirus not only taught her to take care of her mother more but also made her realise that she is nothing without her mother.

“This picture and post is mostly to thank all the people who prayed for her, her fans who always messaged and asked about her and wished her well. Please keep her in your prayers. We love you to bits,” Minna thanked.

Rubina Ashraf also took to Instagram story to thank her fans for the love and prayers.

“I am so overwhelmed and humbled by the love and prayers that all of you sent my way. Can not thank you enough! Love you all,” she said.

She tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 3. There were reports of the actor being critically ill and shifted to a hospital after actor Syed Sajid Hasan posted a message on Twitter.

Her daughter, Minna, later clarified that this was fake and her mother was recovering.

