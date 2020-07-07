Remembering Manto and his sharp responses to critics

Do you know what writer and playwright Saadat Hasan Manto used to say to his critics?

According to a Twitter thread by Daak: Postcards from the Attic, he used to say: “If you cannot bear these stories then the society is unbearable. Who am I to remove the clothes of this society, which itself is naked.”

“I don’t even try to cover it, because it is not my job, that’s the job of the dressmakers.”

Saadat Hasan Manto was often accused of obscenity in his writing. His sharp response to his critics was, pic.twitter.com/XfhItPs5iu — Daak (@DaakVaak) July 8, 2020

Manto is known for writing masterpieces like Thanda Gosht, Khol Do and Toba Tek Singh. He was also a journalist, film and radio scriptwriter

He published 22 collections of short stories, one novel, five collections of radio plays, three collections of essays, and two collections of personal sketches. He was posthumously awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz award by the government of Pakistan.

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Nandita Das recently made a film based on Manto’s life. It is available on Netflix. Pakistani actor and filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat has also made a film based on Manto’s life post-partition.

You can read Manto’s work here.