Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Remembering Manto and his sharp responses to critics

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Remembering Manto and his sharp responses to critics

Photo: Twitter/@DaakVaak

Do you know what writer and playwright Saadat Hasan Manto used to say to his critics?

According to a Twitter thread by Daak: Postcards from the Attic, he used to say: “If you cannot bear these stories then the society is unbearable. Who am I to remove the clothes of this society, which itself is naked.”

“I don’t even try to cover it, because it is not my job, that’s the job of the dressmakers.”

Manto is known for writing masterpieces like Thanda Gosht, Khol Do and Toba Tek Singh. He was also a journalist, film and radio scriptwriter

He published 22 collections of short stories, one novel, five collections of radio plays, three collections of essays, and two collections of personal sketches. He was posthumously awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz award by the government of Pakistan.

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Nandita Das recently made a film based on Manto’s life. It is available on Netflix. Pakistani actor and filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat has also made a film based on Manto’s life post-partition.

You can read Manto’s work here.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Saadat Hasan Manto urdu
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara's trailer released
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara’s trailer released
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Do you remember watching this telefilm by Mehreen Jabbar?
Do you remember watching this telefilm by Mehreen Jabbar?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.