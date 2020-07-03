Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Remember when Faraz Anwar joined Strings?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@bilalxmaqsood

Bilal Maqsood of Strings took fans back to the early 1990s with a throwback photo of the band with ace guitarist Faraz Anwar.

Related: Pakistan’s progressive rocker Faraz Anwar just released a new track

Taking to Instagram, Bilal said: “From the Archives. We asked Faraz Anwar to join Strings as our lead guitarist. Did this photo shoot and recorded the song ‘Aankhen Chupa ke’ (original version) for a tv show. Then Faraz got bored and left the band 1993/94.”

You can watch a video of the song here.

Responding to Maqsood’s post, Faraz shared the photo on his Instagram page with the caption: “Haha thanks for sharing the picture Bilal. I left the band really?”

Related: Faraz on Fiverr: What’s up with Pakistan’s finest guitar player?

Faraz Anwar is one of Pakistan’s finest guitar players. He has defined the sound of progressive rock music in this country. He’s released solo albums, albums with his flagship band Mizraab, recorded for dozens of Pakistani artists, and toured the world with pop icons Junaid Jamshed and Sajjad Ali among others. He played the guitar on the Humsafar OST.

