Remember when Faraz Anwar joined Strings?

Bilal Maqsood of Strings took fans back to the early 1990s with a throwback photo of the band with ace guitarist Faraz Anwar.

Taking to Instagram, Bilal said: “From the Archives. We asked Faraz Anwar to join Strings as our lead guitarist. Did this photo shoot and recorded the song ‘Aankhen Chupa ke’ (original version) for a tv show. Then Faraz got bored and left the band 1993/94.”

Responding to Maqsood’s post, Faraz shared the photo on his Instagram page with the caption: “Haha thanks for sharing the picture Bilal. I left the band really?”

Faraz Anwar is one of Pakistan’s finest guitar players. He has defined the sound of progressive rock music in this country. He’s released solo albums, albums with his flagship band Mizraab, recorded for dozens of Pakistani artists, and toured the world with pop icons Junaid Jamshed and Sajjad Ali among others. He played the guitar on the Humsafar OST.