Remember the time Strings met Sanju Baba?

Bilal Maqsood of Strings took fans back to 2006 with a photo from his archives. The singer shared a shot from the band’s photo shoot with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

According to Bilal, the photos were taken while they were on tour for the promotion of Dutt and John Abraham’s film Zinda.

The neo-noir action thriller was written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly also starred in the film. The film narrates the story of a man who is released from prison after 14 years and goes on a mission to look for people who wronged him.

Strings sang the OST for the film. Yeh Meri Kahani featured Dutt and John with the band in a simple black and white video.