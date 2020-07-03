Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Remember the time Strings met Sanju Baba?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Remember the time Strings met Sanju Baba?

Photo: Instagram/@bilalxmaqsood

Bilal Maqsood of Strings took fans back to 2006 with a photo from his archives. The singer shared a shot from the band’s photo shoot with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

According to Bilal, the photos were taken while they were on tour for the promotion of Dutt and John Abraham’s film Zinda.

View this post on Instagram

From the Archives. This one is from our photo shoot with Sanju Baba for Zinda’s promotion. Do you guys know that Sanjay Dutt is a Hussaini Brahmin? Hussaini Brahmins are direct descendants of a family of Brahmins who fought alongside Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala. #stringsonline #sanjaydutt #zinda #yehaimerikahani #lockdown2020

A post shared by Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood) on Jul 3, 2020 at 9:46am PDT

The neo-noir action thriller was written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly also starred in the film. The film narrates the story of a man who is released from prison after 14 years and goes on a mission to look for people who wronged him.

Strings sang the OST for the film. Yeh Meri Kahani featured Dutt and John with the band in a simple black and white video.

