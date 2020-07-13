Bollywood actor Rekha’s house sealed, guard tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Rekha’s bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai, has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after her security guard tested positive for coronavirus.

The security guard at Rekha’s house tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and he has been hospitalised at the BMC’s COVID-19 care facility in Bandra Kurla Complex since then.

Rekha will also undergo the COVID-19 test and will be submitting the results to BMC. As reported by Hindustan Times, it has been revealed by an anonymous civic official that the actress has refused to get tested by the BMC officials and instead opted to get the test done on her own.

Earlier staff members of many other Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and Boney Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Sharabi, Kabhi Kabhi and Zanjeer actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also tested positive for coronavirus. The duo, who have been experiencing “mild symptoms,” are currently admitted to Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital in Mumbai.

Bachchan’s wife Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.