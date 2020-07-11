Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Reality TV: Are you ready for Indian Matchmaking on Netflix?

Posted: Jul 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Reality TV: Are you ready for Indian Matchmaking on Netflix?

Photo: Screengrab

Are you ready to watch an Indian matchmaker help some singles find love? A new reality series on Netflix called Indian Matchmaking will show you how hard it is to make people fall in love.

In the trailer, we see matchmaker Sima Taparia guiding clients in America and India through the arranged marriage process. Some of her clients are quite difficult and make great reality TV.

It’s a desi version of American dating shows like Love is Blind, The Bachelor/Bachelorette or The Singles Project.

For many of us in Pakistan, the concept of the show hits a little too close to home.

Many women have been or are still going through the process of meeting a boy and his family through a rishta aunty, a process which can be toxic and problematic.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
