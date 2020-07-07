Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Rabab Hashim to star alongside Muneeb Butt in ‘Qarrar’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Rabab Hashim to star alongside Muneeb Butt in ‘Qarrar’

Pakistani actor Rabab Hashim is all set for her next project ‘Qarrar’ wherein she will be seen alongside Mikaal Zulfiqar, Muneeb Butt and Sanam Jung among others. The drama is in the shooting phase.

Hashim would be marking her return to the small screen and playing a pivotal role.

“I always try to challenge myself with the roles that I pick – because I think that is what ultimately helps me grow as an actor,” Hashim said. “I am pleased and excited to be a part of this project because it is truly a great story and can’t wait for it to reach everyone else out there too!”

Hashim was last seen in the blockbuster ‘Kam Zarf’ in 2019, which was followed by another hit ‘Meray Mohsin’.

Produced and directed by Barkat Sidiki, the drama is a project of MD Productions. It will be aired on HUM TV.

Having started out at a very young age, Hashim has made quite a name for herself with her acting mettle and effervescent charm.

She made her acting debut with Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi and has since starred in various dramas, short films and web series playing distinctive roles with ease.

Some of her notable works include Piya Mann Bhaye, Marzi, Mannat, KamZarf, and Meray Mohsin.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mikaal Zulfiqar Muneeb Butt Rabab Hashim
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Did Bushra Ansari just call drama critics 'corona'?
Did Bushra Ansari just call drama critics ‘corona’?
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara's trailer released
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara’s trailer released
Do you remember watching this telefilm by Mehreen Jabbar?
Do you remember watching this telefilm by Mehreen Jabbar?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.