Rabab Hashim to star alongside Muneeb Butt in ‘Qarrar’

Pakistani actor Rabab Hashim is all set for her next project ‘Qarrar’ wherein she will be seen alongside Mikaal Zulfiqar, Muneeb Butt and Sanam Jung among others. The drama is in the shooting phase.

Hashim would be marking her return to the small screen and playing a pivotal role.

“I always try to challenge myself with the roles that I pick – because I think that is what ultimately helps me grow as an actor,” Hashim said. “I am pleased and excited to be a part of this project because it is truly a great story and can’t wait for it to reach everyone else out there too!”

Hashim was last seen in the blockbuster ‘Kam Zarf’ in 2019, which was followed by another hit ‘Meray Mohsin’.

Produced and directed by Barkat Sidiki, the drama is a project of MD Productions. It will be aired on HUM TV.

Having started out at a very young age, Hashim has made quite a name for herself with her acting mettle and effervescent charm.

She made her acting debut with Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi and has since starred in various dramas, short films and web series playing distinctive roles with ease.

Some of her notable works include Piya Mann Bhaye, Marzi, Mannat, KamZarf, and Meray Mohsin.