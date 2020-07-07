Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4

Posted: Jul 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4

Photo: File

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star in Hollywood’s biggest and the most successful franchise, Matrix 4, opposite Keanu Reeves.

The film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen ll and Neil Pattrick Harris.

The makers have resumed shooting for it in Berlin post the coronavirus lockdown with new safety measures and utmost precautions.

Hollywood’s favourite Keanu Reeves says that the latest installment has a wonderful storyline and the film will release on April 1, 2022.

All three films of the Matrix franchise received critical acclaim and were also praised by the audience.

The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow film is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski. However, details about Chopra’s character are still unknown.

Earlier Chopra announced her collaboration with Amazon Studios. The actor was also shooting for The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao which will be released on Netflix

