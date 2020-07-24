Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Princess of Pop: What is the #FreeBritney campaign

Posted: Jul 22, 2020
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

For more than a decade, the Princess of Pop aka Britney Spears has had no control over her business and personal affairs. Now her fans are demanding that she be given that power again.

For the last 12 years, her career has been looked after by a conservatorship. It all started in 2007 when Spears behaved erratically after her divorce with Kevin Federline and she lost custody of her sons.

View this post on Instagram

Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go …. I mean …. a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless …. I think a natural look is the way to go …. it makes you look waaaay younger and so much better 🌸✨💋 !!!! Pssss YES …. I know I’m wearing mascara in this 😉 !!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 20, 2020 at 10:26am PDT

“Many of her alleged mental breakdowns took place in the public eye, she made headlines for shaving her head and was photographed hitting a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella, and went to rehab facilities several times,” reported the BBC.

According to the Blast, the Womaniser singer will appear at a hearing on Wednesday (today), which will address her finances, personal life and mental health.

#FreeBritney supporters say they will protest outside the Los Angeles court.

“Some of Spears’ fans believe she was forced into the arrangement and claim she has been pleading for help on social media,” said the BBC. “The term #FreeBritney dates back to 2009, according to a New York Times report, from a fan site that disagreed with the conservatorship agreement.”

The BBC said that the 38-year-old has not controlled her financial or many career decisions since 2008 under this court-enacted agreement.

“A conservatorship is granted by a court for individuals who are unable to make their own decisions, like those with dementia or other mental illnesses,” the news website said. “Essentially, for the last dozen years, her father and attorney have managed her assets and personal life, including being able to restrict her visitors and communicate with doctors about her treatment.”

MOST READ
