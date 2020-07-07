Poetry and prose: remembering Khatir Ghaznavi

Writer, poet, playwright and educationist Khatir Ghaznavi passed away in Karachi 12 years ago on July 7, 2008.

Born in Peshawar on November 25, 1925, Khatir Ghaznavi aka Mohammad Ibrahim Beg, received his primary education in Bannu and later attended the University of Peshawar in 1958.

After he finished his degree, he joined the university’s Urdu department. He also had command over several languages including Russian, Chinese, English, Urdu and Malay.

On his 12th death anniversary, we remember the man who headed the Pakistan Academy of Letters in Islamabad, founded Baitakh: a Hindko literary organization. He also worked as a producer at All India Radio and later, Radio Pakistan.

Ghaznavi, wrote more than 50 books in Urdu, Pashto and Hindko. In 1999, he received the President Pride of Performance award for his contribution to Pakistani literature.

