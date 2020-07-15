Parwaaz Hai Junoon is coming to your TV screens soon

Are you ready for the Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere on television? According to Hum TV, the blockbuster film starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ehd-e-Wafa’s Ahad Raza Mir and Hania Aamir will hopefully air this Eidul Azha.

The 2018 film has a lot of action and romance. It was directed by Haseeb Hassan, produced by Momina Duraid and written by Farhat Ishtiaq.

Related: Parwaaz Hai Junoon – A lost opportunity for the Pakistan Air Force

The film goes back and forth between two narratives. The first one starts with Sania (Aamir) as she enjoys a cup of tea and stares in awe of a Pakistan Air Force jet flying overhead. The audience is then taken to Abbasi and Nadir (Shaz Khan) as they try to intercept enemy jets.

Then the film cuts to a bunch of young men and women, including Mir and Hania, who want to become PAF pilot, and the audience follows their journey into the skies.

Related: Parwaaz Hai Junoon’s first teaser released