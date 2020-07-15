Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Parwaaz Hai Junoon is coming to your TV screens soon

Posted: Jul 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Parwaaz Hai Junoon is coming to your TV screens soon

Photo: Official poster

Are you ready for the Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere on television? According to Hum TV, the blockbuster film starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ehd-e-Wafa’s Ahad Raza Mir and Hania Aamir will hopefully air this Eidul Azha.

The 2018 film has a lot of action and romance. It was directed by Haseeb Hassan, produced by Momina Duraid and written by Farhat Ishtiaq.

Related: Parwaaz Hai Junoon – A lost opportunity for the Pakistan Air Force

The film goes back and forth between two narratives. The first one starts with Sania (Aamir) as she enjoys a cup of tea and stares in awe of a Pakistan Air Force jet flying overhead. The audience is then taken to Abbasi and Nadir (Shaz Khan) as they try to intercept enemy jets.

Then the film cuts to a bunch of young men and women, including Mir and Hania, who want to become PAF pilot, and the audience follows their journey into the skies.

Related: Parwaaz Hai Junoon’s first teaser released

Ahad Raza Mir Hamza Ali Abbasi Hania Aamir Parwaaz Hai Junoon
 
