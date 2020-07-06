Pakistan’s progressive rocker Faraz Anwar just released a new track

Ace guitarist and lead singer of the band Mizraab, Faraz Anwar just dropped a new track.

Taking to Instagram, he informed fans that Piya will be available on YouTube.

According to Anwar, this is the first video from his new album Ishq ki Subah.

Faraz Anwar is one of Pakistan’s finest guitar players. He has defined the sound of progressive rock music in this country. He’s released solo albums, albums with his flagship band Mizraab, recorded for dozens of Pakistani artists, and toured the world with pop icons Junaid Jamshed and Sajjad Ali among others. He played the guitar on the Humsafar OST.