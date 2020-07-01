Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani film 1978 makes it to Locarno Film Festival

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Pakistani film 1978 makes it to Locarno Film Festival

Photo: Instagram/@hamzabang

Pakistani filmmaker Hamza Bangash has some big news to share. His secret film project: 1978, will have it’s World Premiere in-competition this year at the Locarno Film Festival.

Bangash, who is the brains behind short films Dia (2018) and Stray Dogs Come Out At Night (2020), shared the good news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

I am thrilled to finally be able to announce that my secret film project, 1978, will be having its’ World Premiere in-competition at Locarno Film Festival 2020!!! 😍🎉 @filmfestlocarno There is so much I want to say about this film, and so many people without whom it wouldn’t have been possible. This is by far my most ambitious project. We built a disco. Recorded original songs. Non-actors. The list goes on. But the first thing that comes to mind is the two men who made this film happen. My incredible executive producers, Rashid Maqsood Hamidi and @abidazizmerchant Making a film takes a village, but this one felt like it took an entire city. Which makes sense, since the film is about a city-Karachi- that no longer exists. A city that was once the “Paris of the East” Now, more than ever, Pakistan needs a film about a Goan-Christian Rockstar who refuses to back down! Introducing the amazing CAST/ CREW of 1978! 😍😍😍 CAST: @Muhammadzeeshan80 as Lenny D’Souza @Sherwanthony as Thomas D’Souza @RubyaChaudhry as Dina @NKama012 as AJ PRODUCTION: Executive Producer: @RMHamidi, @abidazizmerchant Producer: @Caroln92 Assistant Director: @madhashmi @UmaimaTaj Associate Producer: @mo_sha_hu Cinematography: @YasirKhanPakistan Production Design: @Hiraa.m ,Tanveer Abbas, Haris Khatri Line Producer: @KanzahAnis Production Manager: Sunny Solangi Production Runners: Muhammad Asif, Ajay Kumar, Sujal Kumar, Faisal, Shehroz, Salman Sound Designer: Odinn Ingibergsson Location Sound: Faraz Qamar Wardobe Stylist: @Swearuponcoco Assistant Stylist: Zainab Masood Hair & Make-up: Sabs The Salon, Nanson Gill Leo Hair Dtylist: Suleman Javed SFX Make-up: @DanialShahzadKhan 2nd Assistant Director: @Falviiii 1st Assistant Camera: Zeeshan Saeed Barvi, Anwar Owaisi Gaffer: Saleem Rajput Production Assistant: Anas Siddiqui D.I.T: Michael Aziz, Waqas Younus Intern: Moazz Afridi Steadicam Operator: Faraz Alam Location Managaer: Mehmood Chaudery Colourist: Shahzeb Hussain VFX: Bilal Ghouri Featuring Music By: Clifford Lucas Original Music Design: Jong Ho Choi Additional Music By: @salmanahmedb Additional Lyrics: @iammehreen Titles Designer: @sillloo

A post shared by Hamza Bangash (@hamzabang) on Jul 13, 2020 at 5:46am PDT

“There is so much I want to say about this film, and so many people without whom it wouldn’t have been possible. This is by far my most ambitious project. We built a disco. Recorded original songs. Non-actors. The list goes on,” he said. “But the first thing that comes to mind is the two men who made this film happen. My incredible executive producers, Rashid Maqsood Hamidi and Abid Aziz Merchant.”

According to Hamza, making a film takes a village, “but this one felt like it took an entire city. Which makes sense, since the film is about a city-Karachi- that no longer exists. A city that was once the Paris of the East”.

He added that now, more than ever, Pakistan needs a film about a Goan-Christian Rockstar who refuses to back down.

The film’s cast includes: Muhammad Zeeshan as Lenny D’Souza. Rubya Chaudhry as Dina and Sherwyn Anthony as Thomas D’Souza.

The film’s producer Carol Ann told SAMAA Digital that this was one of the trickiest films she’s had the pleasure to produce.

“But it was necessary and a privilege to tell a story of lost culture, inspired by Uncle Norman’s experiences,” she said. “The best thing a producer can have is an amazing team, and we had the best team who gave their heart and soul to creating such a beautiful film.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
1978 Hamza Bangash Locarno Film Festival Rubya Chaudhry
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show 'Ghabrana Nahe Hai'
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show ‘Ghabrana Nahe Hai’
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay's Soorma Bhopali passes away
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali passes away
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London
From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.