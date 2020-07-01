Pakistani film 1978 makes it to Locarno Film Festival

Pakistani filmmaker Hamza Bangash has some big news to share. His secret film project: 1978, will have it’s World Premiere in-competition this year at the Locarno Film Festival.
Bangash, who is the brains behind short films Dia (2018) and Stray Dogs Come Out At Night (2020), shared the good news on Instagram.
I am thrilled to finally be able to announce that my secret film project, 1978, will be having its' World Premiere in-competition at Locarno Film Festival 2020!!! There is so much I want to say about this film, and so many people without whom it wouldn't have been possible. This is by far my most ambitious project. We built a disco. Recorded original songs. Non-actors. The list goes on. But the first thing that comes to mind is the two men who made this film happen. My incredible executive producers, Rashid Maqsood Hamidi and Abid Aziz Merchant Making a film takes a village, but this one felt like it took an entire city. Which makes sense, since the film is about a city-Karachi- that no longer exists. A city that was once the "Paris of the East" Now, more than ever, Pakistan needs a film about a Goan-Christian Rockstar who refuses to back down!
“There is so much I want to say about this film, and so many people without whom it wouldn’t have been possible. This is by far my most ambitious project. We built a disco. Recorded original songs. Non-actors. The list goes on,” he said. “But the first thing that comes to mind is the two men who made this film happen. My incredible executive producers, Rashid Maqsood Hamidi and Abid Aziz Merchant.”
According to Hamza, making a film takes a village, “but this one felt like it took an entire city. Which makes sense, since the film is about a city-Karachi- that no longer exists. A city that was once the Paris of the East”.
He added that now, more than ever, Pakistan needs a film about a Goan-Christian Rockstar who refuses to back down.
The film’s cast includes: Muhammad Zeeshan as Lenny D’Souza. Rubya Chaudhry as Dina and Sherwyn Anthony as Thomas D’Souza.
The film’s producer Carol Ann told SAMAA Digital that this was one of the trickiest films she’s had the pleasure to produce.
“But it was necessary and a privilege to tell a story of lost culture, inspired by Uncle Norman’s experiences,” she said. “The best thing a producer can have is an amazing team, and we had the best team who gave their heart and soul to creating such a beautiful film.”