HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani comedian Albela remembered

Posted: Jul 17, 2020
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Pakistan’s renowned film, stage and TV actor and comedian Albela was remembered on his 16th death anniversary on Friday.

Born in Toba Tek Singh’s Gojra, Albela travelled to Lahore at a young age to become an actor.

Albela had a long film career as a comedian, but he was more popular as a stage actor. His first film was Rishtay released in 1963.

During his career, Wardatia (1991) was the only film is which he played the lead. He also appeared in Badnam, Yaar Maar, Ishq Nachawe Gali Gali, Allah Ditta, Siren, International Luttairey, Majhoo, Abdullah The Great, Hero, and Khandan.

Albela’s biggest contribution was in the field of theatre. He performed in numerous stage shows and dramas. He was recognised as one of the actors who transformed theatre, evolving the present commercial theatre.

He also performed in several television plays over his 50-year career. Comedian Albela died in Lahore on July 17, 2004 because of a cardiac arrest.

