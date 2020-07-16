Netflix originals: a list of upcoming Indian films, shows

Netflix shared the list of 17 new Indian shows and films on Thursday that will be released on its platform soon.

Some of the biggest Indian stars, including Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Bobby Deol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu and Konkona Sen Sharma, will be seen in action in the films and web series.

— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 16, 2020

Here is a list of films and shows:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Jaanvhi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi’s film will be released on August 12. The film is based on the story of India’s first woman air force officer to go to war.

Torbaaz

Starring Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri, the film follows the story of a man who changes the life of kids in a refugee camp with the game of cricket.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Padnekar are playing lead roles in the film produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Alankrita Shrivastave.

Raat Akeli Hai

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, Raat Akeli Hai is a crime drama. Siddiqui plays misfit cop who investigates a high profile murder in a small town.

Ludo

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur among others, Ludo is a dark comedy and action film directed by Anurag Basu.

Class of ’83

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chilles Entertainment, Class of 83 is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book The Class of 83. The story revolves around a cop, Boby Deol, who gets the posting at a dean of police academy as punishment.

Ginny Weds Sunny

Starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, the romantic comedy will be release on Netflix this year.

A Suitable Boy

Based on Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel, the six-episode drama stars Bollywood legend Tabu and Ishaan Khatter.

Mismatched

The show starring Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf is based on Sandhya Memnon’s novel When Dimple met Rishi.

Serious Men

The film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is based on Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. The story revolves around an under-privileged man who attempts to use his son’s newfound fame to improve his family’s fortune.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy

Starring Kajol and Mithali Palkar, the upcoming Netflix original tells the story of three women “who dance to their own beat”.

Kaali Khuhi

Starring Bollywood legend Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora, the film is a horror story which follows a 10-year-old girl who is trying to save her family’s village from a ghost.

Bombay Rose

The animated-feature by writer and director Gitanjali Rao follows a young woman who escapes from child marriage and is living on the streets of Bombay.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Starring Swara Bhasker and comedian Varun Thakur, the story follows the life of a stand-up comedian Beanie.

Bombay Begums

Starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Shubhasg, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand, the series revolves around five women who are wrestling with desires and vulnerabilities in urban India.

Masaba Masaba

The web series will mark fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s acting debut. Her mother Neena Gupta will also be seen in the show.

AK vs AK

Starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor, the film follows the story of a film director who abducts the daughter of a popular movie star.