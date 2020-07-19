Saturday, July 18, 2020  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Netflix and Chill: The Old Guard is breaking records

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jul 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Netflix

The Old Guard starring Hollywood actor Charlize Theron has already secured a place in the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever. The film was released on Netflix last week.

According to the streaming giant, the film is currently on track to reach 72 million households in its first four weeks.

The film’s director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, is the first Black female director on the list.

The film narrates the tale of a group of mercenaries led by Theron. Plot twist: they are all centuries-old immortals with the ability to heal themselves.

The film is packed with action and suspense. Once, Andy (Theron), Nile, Booker and the rest discover that someone is onto their secret and they fight to protect their freedom. The film takes the audience from Morocco to Afghanistan, France and the UK.

Now, the question on everyone’s minds is: will The Old Guard get a sequel?

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, the film’s director seems open to a follow-up.

“If the story continues it’s absolutely up to an audience,” Prince-Bythewood told RadioTimes.com, adding that screenwriter Greg Rucka (who also wrote the graphic novel The Old Guard is based on) has plenty of ideas.

Making the list
In an earlier interview with Bloomberg, the streaming giant did share that Chris Hemsworth’s action-thriller Extraction, Sandra Bullock’s dystopian thriller Birdbox and Spenser Confidential topped the most popular list.

With 99 million views, Extraction, delivered the biggest audience of any Netflix original movie in its first four weeks, according to the company. Birdbox had 89 million views and Spencer Confidential has 85 million views.

The list also includes 6 Underground (83 million), Murder Mystery starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman (64 million), Triple Frontier (63 million), The Wrong Missy (59 million), The Platform (56 million) and The Perfect Date (48 million).

