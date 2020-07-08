Neetu Singh turns 62: Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima host birthday dinner

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a birthday dinner for their mom, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, as she celebrated her 62nd birthday on Wednesday.

Riddhima took to social media to share several photos of her mom to wish her birthday.

Sharing a photo of herself with the birthday girl and her brother, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddima wrote, “Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma.”

Earlier, she shared another photo of herself with her mom. She wrote, “Mom’s bday eve dinner #dinnerready.”

Riddhima has been sharing many photographs of herself and Neetu Kapoor for quite some time. She also frequently treats her fans to numerous unseen throwback pictures of her dad Rishi Kapoor from their family album.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been quarantining with mom Neetu Kapoor at their Mumbai residence ever since the death of her father Rishi Kapoor on April 30.

Rishi died of leukemia after battling the disease for two years. Riddhima couldn’t attend the last rites of her father and drove down to Mumbai from Delhi two days later as she was not allowed to fly due to the lockdown because of novel coronavirus.

The Kapoor’s family friend and fellow actor, Tina Ambani also wished Neetu on her birthday.