Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui aka Anjana Kishore Pandey, has written an open letter and accused the actor and his family of emotional and physical abuse.

Taking to her twitter account, she alleged that Nawaz tried to “assassinate her character” with the help of his “PR machinery”. She said that everything that had happened had made her a stronger woman. 

According to Hindustan Times, Aaliya said that it was not just her husband, his brothers and other members of the family also contributed to harassing her.

In the open letter, she claimed that she had to go through a lot in their marriage. She said that won’t stay silent anymore because she wants to set the right example for her kids and others.

Related: Bollywood star Nawazuddin’s wife accuses him of infidelity

According to Anjana, Nawaz was silent right now as his career, stardom, money and fame were at stake. She accused him of trying to “assassinate” her character but she was “more firm, more adamant” and that she refuses “to bow down” again.

Earlier, she revealed details about their troubled marriage in an interview with Pinkvilla. She accused the actor of cheating, money laundering and infidelity.

Anjana alleged that Nawaz used to bring other women over when she was expecting their first child. She revealed that he used to do same when they were dating.

