Nadia Jamil just got the perfect hair cut

Actor Nadia Jamil has had a wonderful day. She was in Cambridge enjoying a bright sunny day under the bluest of skies when she walked into a barbershop.
The actor shared that she was out looking for a place to rent when she found the shop.
“My hair has been growing, but unevenly, so I asked the lady there if she would shave off my hair,” she said. “What an ANGEL she turned out to be. Nicola has the gentlest touch ever. When told I’m fighting cancer & have newly acquired diabetes she recommended not using a razor. Even the smallest cut could cause an infection, she kindly advised.”
According to Nadia, the hairdresser was so caring. “She used a special machine & shaved my head as gently as if I were a baby. Talking wonderfully 2 me all the time. We talked about what hair means 2 us women. How it becomes such an integral part of our identity. About family. Nicola likes the shape of my head Yaaay. So do I,” she wrote in her caption.
Jamil shared that there is always a positive twist to life. “I wouldn’t have met these wonderful people if I wasn’t bald. My head hasn’t seen the light of day since I was a baby, it’s loving the sun, the breeze & I’m loving it,” she added.