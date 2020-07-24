Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Nadia Jamil just got the perfect hair cut

Posted: Jul 24, 2020
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Actor Nadia Jamil has had a wonderful day. She was in Cambridge enjoying a bright sunny day under the bluest of skies when she walked into a barbershop.

The actor shared that she was out looking for a place to rent when she found the shop. 

Related: Nadia Jamil is finally home, catching up on dramas

“My hair has been growing, but unevenly, so I asked the lady there if she would shave off my hair,” she said. “What an ANGEL she turned out to be. Nicola has the gentlest touch ever. When told I’m fighting cancer & have newly acquired diabetes she recommended not using a razor. Even the smallest cut could cause an infection, she kindly advised.”

View this post on Instagram

On a bright sunny day 🌞 in Cambridge, under the bluest of blue skies, a cool breeze running over us & rustling the trees, we were out looking 4 houses 2 rent, when I saw a barber shop & walked in. My hair has been growing, but unevenly, so I asked the lady there if she would shave off my hair. What an ANGEL she turned out to be. Nicola has the gentlest touch ever. When told I'm fighting cancer & have newly acquired diabetes she recommended not using a razor. Even the smallest cut could cause an infection, she kindly advised. So caring! She used a special machine & shaved my head as gently as if I were a baby. Talking wonderfully 2 me all the time. We talked about what hair means 2 us women. How it becomes such an integral part of our identity. About family. Nicola likes the shape of my head Yaaay. So do I 🤗 Another young man was getting quite an edgy,cool cut in the chair next to me & I could see my teen looking quite interested. I asked him if he wanted a cut but he told me he wants 2 come without me. Leh. Chalo fair enough. Then the owner of the shop standing by us, Paul, joined in the conversation. It's official, not only is @barnwell_barbers the best barber shop in Cambridge, its owner Paul is one of the kindest people I have ever met! Not only is he super sweet & utterly charming, he also is the gentleman who does the hair 4 one of my favourite TV series EVER! #Granchester I nearly fell off my chair in excitment! We talked about what I had been through, about life.. & his words of wisdom gave me both hope & strength. I got a nice smooth job on my head, no nicks, & left feeling quite rejuvenated. Btw #BarwellBarbers also hs someone coming in 4 long hair on certain days. Its also super safe.Everyone wears masks & face visors. Hygienic, professional, talented & so v kind! Relieved I found it & cant wait 2 find an excuse 2 drop in again. So, Cambridge! Barnwell Barbers is highly recommended by me! Always a positive twist to life.I wouldn't have met these wonderful people if I wasn't bald. My head hasn't seen the light of day since I was a baby, it's loving the sun, the breeze & I'm loving it! #Cambridge #barber ❤

A post shared by Nadia Jamil (@njlahori) on Jul 22, 2020 at 10:58am PDT

According to Nadia, the hairdresser was so caring. “She used a special machine & shaved my head as gently as if I were a baby. Talking wonderfully 2 me all the time. We talked about what hair means 2 us women. How it becomes such an integral part of our identity. About family. Nicola likes the shape of my head Yaaay. So do I,” she wrote in her caption.

Jamil shared that there is always a positive twist to life. “I wouldn’t have met these wonderful people if I wasn’t bald. My head hasn’t seen the light of day since I was a baby, it’s loving the sun, the breeze & I’m loving it,” she added.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

