Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers

Actor Nadia Jamil has something to share. Taking to Instagram, she said that she knew it was a beautiful day outside but she couldn’t look outside from her hospital bed. “But it feels beautiful,” she said.

The actor, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, shared an update with her fans. She said that her doctor told her she was critical a few days ago. “There was a stage where it was difficult for me to perhaps come back,” she said. “I was out. They were prepared to let me go but my heart and breath fought through those two nights.”

At the moment, Jamil said that she was out of danger. “I still have sepsis but it’s reacting to the antibiotics, still have shortness of breath but so what, fever gone and I ate a bit of a juicy apple today,” she said.



The actor said that she was a bit low as she wasn’t allowed any visitors and couldn’t even catch up on her favourite dramas on YouTube.