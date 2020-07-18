Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers

Actor Nadia Jamil has something to share. Taking to Instagram, she said that she knew it was a beautiful day outside but she couldn’t look outside from her hospital bed. “But it feels beautiful,” she said.
The actor, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, shared an update with her fans. She said that her doctor told her she was critical a few days ago. “There was a stage where it was difficult for me to perhaps come back,” she said. “I was out. They were prepared to let me go but my heart and breath fought through those two nights.”
Had to share a new pic with such good news! Doc just visited. All the meds they have been pumping into me worked rather well and rather fast. Sugar under control from 35 its gone to an 11.. Fever under control.Hest infection under control. Heart behaving. The MRI results for blood clot in lungs clear!!! This leaves me only with sepsis in the blood which the antibiotics are working on. So allllll is well. What a battle its been. But uphill from here! InshaAllah. The nurses googled me and couldn’t believe those pictures were of me… I had a good laugh with them. Did I feel bad they kept saying I ‘was’ beautiful? Nope. I thought I looked OK then and I think I look strong, vulnerable and OK now. I like what I see. Do I miss my hair, eyebrows and eyelashes. Yup. But am I going to rock my bald head, eyelashless eyes and browless face. Yup. Going to rock it with a smile that hasn’t changed. Self esteem is a weird battle. When it’s low not only do you battle with your self but you allow the unkindness of others to effect your self. Intent. Be kind to myself. Intent. Radars up. Radars are important. As I’m learning boundaries, I’m learning about using my radar or spidey sense as Chotu calls it. Thank you for standing by my ramblings, my fears and my ups and downs. What an adventure its been. Love Nado #gettingbettereveryday #healthiswealth🌳💰💯 #igetbywithalittlehelpfrommyfriends❤️
At the moment, Jamil said that she was out of danger. “I still have sepsis but it’s reacting to the antibiotics, still have shortness of breath but so what, fever gone and I ate a bit of a juicy apple today,” she said.
The actor said that she was a bit low as she wasn’t allowed any visitors and couldn’t even catch up on her favourite dramas on YouTube.