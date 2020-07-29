Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Nadia Jamil is finally home, catching up on dramas

Posted: Jul 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Nadia Jamil is finally home, catching up on dramas

Photo: Instagram/@njlahori

Actor Nadia Jamil is finally home with her mom. The actor took to social media to update her fans and followers.

She shared a selfie on Instagram and said she had finally put kajal in her eyes “ami ke haath ki chai…my soft comfy bed. And now for…desi drama catch up time”.

View this post on Instagram

Bald, brave, bold and beautiful is how I feel today… I get knocked down. But I get up again, ain’t nothing gonna keep me down… Tell me how you feel about yourself. I’d love to know more about you. All you wonderful people who have held me up with your support and loving messages ❤️ I’d love to listen to you… All my love ..yours always Nado #gettingtoknowyou #talktome #selfesteem

A post shared by Nadia Jamil (@njlahori) on Jul 14, 2020 at 8:22am PDT

Related: Nadia Jamil has some good news to share

In an earlier post, the actor who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, said that her doctor told her she was critical a few days ago. “There was a stage where it was difficult for me to perhaps come back,” she said. “I was out. They were prepared to let me go but my heart and breath fought through those two nights.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
