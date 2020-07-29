Nadia Jamil is finally home, catching up on dramas

Actor Nadia Jamil is finally home with her mom. The actor took to social media to update her fans and followers.

She shared a selfie on Instagram and said she had finally put kajal in her eyes “ami ke haath ki chai…my soft comfy bed. And now for…desi drama catch up time”.

In an earlier post, the actor who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, said that her doctor told her she was critical a few days ago. “There was a stage where it was difficult for me to perhaps come back,” she said. “I was out. They were prepared to let me go but my heart and breath fought through those two nights.”