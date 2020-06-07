Actor Nadia Jamil has some good news to share with her fans. Taking to Instagram, Jamil said that the doctors just came to visit and her current dose of medicines are working well.
Had to share a new pic with such good news! Doc just visited. All the meds they have been pumping into me worked rather well and rather fast. Sugar under control from 35 its gone to an 11.. Fever under control.Hest infection under control. Heart behaving. The MRI results for blood clot in lungs clear!!! This leaves me only with sepsis in the blood which the antibiotics are working on. So allllll is well. What a battle its been. But uphill from here! InshaAllah. The nurses googled me and couldn’t believe those pictures were of me… I had a good laugh with them. Did I feel bad they kept saying I ‘was’ beautiful? Nope. I thought I looked OK then and I think I look strong, vulnerable and OK now. I like what I see. Do I miss my hair, eyebrows and eyelashes. Yup. But am I going to rock my bald head, eyelashless eyes and browless face. Yup. Going to rock it with a smile that hasn’t changed. Self esteem is a weird battle. When it’s low not only do you battle with your self but you allow the unkindness of others to effect your self. Intent. Be kind to myself. Intent. Radars up. Radars are important. As I’m learning boundaries, I’m learning about using my radar or spidey sense as Chotu calls it. Thank you for standing by my ramblings, my fears and my ups and downs. What an adventure its been. Love Nado #gettingbettereveryday #healthiswealth🌳💰💯 #igetbywithalittlehelpfrommyfriends❤️
“All the meds they have been pumping into me worked rather well and rather fast. Sugar under control from 35 its gone to an 11,” she wrote in the caption. “Fever under control. Chest infection under control. Heart behaving. The MRI results for blood clot in lungs clear! This leaves me only with sepsis in the blood which the antibiotics are working on.”
Won’t share my picture till I look healthier. Last night I didn’t think I’d make it through the night. But Alhamdolillah here I am writing to you…Aivayeen Taanshun… Blood sugar went off the charts… Fever 104..pneumonia, sepsis, and a suspected blood clot in lung. Get MRI results soon. Good news is today heart behaving better, sugar and fever down and my will to live and be healthy stronger than ever.. Was told today that the suspected cardiac arrest was actually what the doctors call an ‘unresponsive episode’ . Well hurrah then. So much chipper! Can open eyes and type. Yaay. Still can’t eat. But not worried since am on fluids na. Thinking of love and nature of dogs and playing. Of new friends and Pakistan. Ami here to rub cream on me and a beautiful friend sends me music and poems, promises to walk me through her garden. Life is quite lovely although I’m pining for my sons, my doggie, and my health. Your messages full of with love and laughter, keeping my spirits high. On the bed next to me lies Eleanor. She is over 95. Lives alone. Speaks to her kettle. Says thank you to it every time it helps her make tea. She speaks to her self a lot. Bless her kind lonely heart. Everyone in the ward makes an extra effort to speak to Elly. She has COPD. She didn’t think she would make it through last night either. Played her favorite song.. You are the su shine if my life and we all imagined ourselves dancing around the hall. None of us can move. Elly used to be a ballerina. On the other side of me is Ms Cambridge United. Across me a beautiful young woman shows me pictures of her little Shitzu Terrier, making me miss my Nico more than ever. And we have all survived. So here’s to survival, to life and love and every thing good. And a big goodbye to everything that breaks ones heart, a shoo to unkindness and as Eleanor says to me….Nado open your heart only to those who have the heart to love you back in a way can feel it all the way into your bones. I love my new hospital friends. Yaaaay! #hospitaldiaries #igetbywithalittlehelpfrommyfriends #Cancerwarrior #love #life
According to the actor, all is well. “What a battle it’s been. But uphill from here!”