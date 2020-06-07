Actor Nadia Jamil has some good news to share with her fans. Taking to Instagram, Jamil said that the doctors just came to visit and her current dose of medicines are working well.

“All the meds they have been pumping into me worked rather well and rather fast. Sugar under control from 35 its gone to an 11,” she wrote in the caption. “Fever under control. Chest infection under control. Heart behaving. The MRI results for blood clot in lungs clear! This leaves me only with sepsis in the blood which the antibiotics are working on.”

According to the actor, all is well. “What a battle it’s been. But uphill from here!”