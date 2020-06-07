ICYMI: Nabeel Qureshi is making a web-series about Lyari

The brains behind Load Wedding and Na Maloom Afraad, Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, have just announced their new project: a web-series based on the Lyari gang war.

Qureshi took to Twitter to confirm the news. He said that the web series was in the works.

Yes that’s true we at @FilmwalaP making a web series on “LYARI GANG WAR” HV been working on it for quite long time & this is the best time to announce ! @fizza999 thankyou @galaxylollywood https://t.co/7WZLqid4pz — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) July 19, 2020

Related: Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa tease fans with Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad poster

“Yes that’s true we at @FilmwalaP making a web series on “LYARI GANG WAR” HV been working on it for a quite long time & this is the best time to announce!” reads the tweet.

Fizza and Nabeel are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad starring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa. The film was scheduled to hit theatres on Eid-ul-Azha but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

According to Fizza, they will release the film whenever cinemas are operational again.

Their second film, Fatman, is about an accidental superhero and stars Ahmed Ali Butt in the lead role. A release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The duo have previously given us hit movies like Na Maloom Afraad, Na Maloon Afraad 2, Actor in Law and Load Wedding.